OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular ice cream company announced that it is working to feed families at an Oklahoma City school.

Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin’ Dots, announced that he is sponsoring Little Light Christian School’s Family Food Box donations for the month of May.

Little Light Christian School is a tuition-free school for children whose parents are incarcerated. Organizers say their goal is to break the cycle of generational incarceration.

Officials say students normally receive two meals at the school each day, which are an integral part to their health.

When COVID-19 caused schools to close across the country, the school mobilized to provide students with weekly work packets and a food box.

Dippin’ Dots packed boxes with supplies like canned food, various produce, and cleaning supplies.

“The food boxes provided by Scott and Dippin’ Dots means so much to our Little Light families. Some have lost their jobs and had to incur the extra expense of feeding their children three times per day rather than one. This donation will help ease the burden on caregivers that are already stretched to the limit,” said Robin Khoury, Principal of Little Light Christian School. “We are very grateful to Scott for his care and concern for children of the incarcerated.”

Many students live in a food desert, but the boxes make sure that they have enough to eat each week.

“I feel honored that I am able to give back to my Oklahoma City community during such a rough time for many families” said Fischer. “I have previously worked with the Little Light Christian School and truly believe in what it stands for. Now more than ever it is important for companies to give back and I am proud of the work Dippin’ Dots has been able to accomplish for families in need.”