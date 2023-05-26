NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says a caregiver has been arrested after a report of a child under the age of 12 being molested around Christmas time.

Officials say they responded to a home in Norman on December 28, 2022, where the original report was made.

Christopher Fourcade. Image courtesy Cleveland County Detention Center.

That caregiver was 45-year-old Christopher Fourcade, who was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation, according to NPD.

Officials say that during that investigation, additional juvenile victims were identified. They say an arrest was made after they found more information through forensic interviews.

Christopher Fourcade has volunteered at several Christmas events throughout Norman.

Fourcade is listed on the First Christian Church of Norman website as its Director of Children’s Ministries. He is also listed on the Norman Chamber of Commerce page as the current Citizens Advisory Board Treasurer. He was listed on the Fostering Futures website as their Service Delivery Chair until 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Fostering Futures sent KFOR the following statement:

Our mission is to serve children and families in Cleveland County. We continue with this focus. Late this morning we learned about this serious situation and we’ll be determining next steps to ensure the integrity of the organization continues to be upheld. The individual you are asking about is on leave pending further information. Sue Durrett, Executive Director

First Christian Church of Norman told News 4 they were unaware of Fourcade’s arrest and declined to comment further.

According to police, Fourcade was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four complaints of lewd acts with a child and two complaints of possession of child pornography.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing but are asking anyone with information pertaining to it to contact NPD Detective Christi Copeland at 405-366-5449.