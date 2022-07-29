OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The head of an Oklahoma state agency has announced that he will step down from his position with the department.

On Friday, Justin Brown announced that he will step down from leading the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Brown has served as the director of the agency for the past three years.

“I’m deeply appreciative of Governor Kevin Stitt’s appointment to this position,” said Brown. “It has been my great honor to have the opportunity to serve alongside some of the most kind-hearted people, who are also warriors for vulnerable children and adults. I also can’t say enough to convey my genuine thanks to our state legislative partners for their support these last three years.”

During his time with DHS, Brown worked to build True North, a program that prioritizes the agency’s resources.

Following a long battle, the agency is also poised to end a decades-long wait list for services for thousands of Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

Although he is stepping down as director, officials say Brown will still serve as the Secretary of the Human Services Cabinet.



“I can honestly say that this experience, of serving in this capacity at OKDHS, has changed my life. As much as I wanted to bring healthy change and growth to this agency and to help Oklahomans through the power of hope and dignity, what I’ve received from this season will be something I carry with me for a lifetime.”