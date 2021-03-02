DIRECTV viewers experience trouble with KFOR signal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR News 4 viewers who receive their TV signal through DIRECTV have been experiencing losses of the audio and video signal on Channel 4.

KFOR began receiving complaints about the problem last week.

Channel 4’s Engineering Team spent days doing a thorough examination of the equipment at KFOR.

After extensive testing, Channel 4’s equipment was found to be functioning normally.

The audio and video interruptions appear to be occurring within DIRECTV’s transmission system.

KFOR’s Engineering Team has reached out to DIRECTV to help that company resolve the problem.

We will continue to contact DIRECTV, as many times as is necessary, until a consistent audio and video signal is restored to KFOR’s viewers.