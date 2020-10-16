Disabled man says he was beaten while camping at Shawnee Twin Lakes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was allegedly attacked while camping at a lake in Shawnee. He said it all started over a phone charger; now he’s left badly bruised and concerned for his safety.

“I couldn’t believe it. Two young men, you know, hurt me. I just couldn’t believe it. I don’t know what to say,” said Glen Akins, who was beaten while at the lake.

Akins is thanking God he is alive today after he says he was brutally attacked on Thursday, while camping at the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

“I just come out here to plug my phone up and they had everything plugged up on the outlet,” Akins said.

He says he had asked two men if he could use one of the outlets under a pavilion at the campsite. The men were initially friendly to him, but then things changed.

“The next thing I know, man, they just started wailing on me. Beat me up,” Akins said. “They threw my walker out here halfway across the lake, the field out here. And then they took off running…and just left me laying over there.”

The visible injuries on his face are now further reminders of scars he was already trying to heal. Akins says just five months ago he was hit by a car in Oklahoma City, leaving him disabled.

“I like it out here and everything. Just been trying to heal up after getting ran over,” Akins said. “Beat me up as hard as they could in the face. I’ve got five steel plates in my face and it could have hurt me bad, given me brain damage or anything else.”

Akins says he hadn’t seen the two men before, but he knows who they are.

“They went to school with my son in Bethel Acres. They knew my son. Knowing my son I don’t know why they would do that,” Akins said.

Now, he just hopes the pair are caught and aren’t able to hurt anyone else.

“I hope that they learn that what they did was wrong,” Akins said. “They need to learn respect and don’t be beatin’ up old men and their elders. That’s what America is about – respect, honor, dignity and trust.”

Akins says he hasn’t yet filed a police report out of fear that the men may come back, but he says he plans to do so now.

