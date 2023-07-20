OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today the White House approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance to Oklahomans who found themselves seeking to bounce back after last months destructive storms.

The declaration delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the storms.

The counties included in this declaration are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

In 19 counties, the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs as damage assessments are ongoing.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) previously approved the State’s request for an SBA disaster declaration to provide low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and business owners in the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.