LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available for Oklahoma businesses and residents who were impacted by the recent wildfires.

Families and businesses impacted by the wildfires that occurred from March 31 through April 10 can apply for disaster assistance.

Officials say the loans are available in the following counties:

Canadian

Garfield

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Noble

Oklahoma

Payne.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Beginning Monday, April 17, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Garfield continued.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at the Logan County Assessor, 312 E. Harrison Ave. in Guthrie.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, and 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and homeowners.

Applicants may apply online.