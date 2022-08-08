SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Families who still need help following the May tornado in Seminole can meet face-to-face with a FEMA representative.

Beginning Aug. 8, the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Seminole County will be housed in a new building at Seminole State College.

The center will be in the David L. Boren Library in room 105.

Survivors from Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties are able to head to the center.

Once there, they can meet with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and have questions answered.

The center will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.