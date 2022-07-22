OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A joint federal-state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Seminole County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.

On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding.

Survivors from Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties can meet face to face with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.

In all, officials say 594 homes were damaged during the storms, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed.

At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding.

The Seminole County Disaster Recovery Center is open at the following location:

Haney Center – Seminole State College

2701 Boren Blvd.

Seminole, OK 74868

Hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Closed Sunday.

FEMA also has DRCs in Tulsa, Adair, and Muskogee counties.

The recovery centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.