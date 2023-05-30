OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beginning this week, the hours of operation will be changing at disaster recovery centers in central Oklahoma.

FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties will begin new hours of operation on Thursday, June 1.

The centers are open to help survivors who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes on April 19 and April 20.

McClain County

The center is located at Cole Community Center, 26887 Main St. in Blanchard.

The new operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Pottawatomie County

The center is located at 130 N. Louisa Ave. in Shawnee.

The new operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Cleveland County

The Cleveland County center is located at 12 Corners Baptist Church, located at 15601 E. Etowah Rd. in Noble.

The new hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center will be closed Sunday and Wednesday.

When visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, Oklahoma residents can get additional help with the following:

Apply for assistance

Learn the status of your FEMA application and get information on how to appeal your status if needed

Understand any letters you get from FEMA

Get answers to questions or update information in your FEMA application

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance

Learn about Small Business Administration disaster assistance loan programs.

No appointments are necessary.