Tornado on May 11 near Cole, OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disaster recovery centers that are still working to help tornado victims in central Oklahoma will be closed this holiday weekend.

FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

All locations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 30.

No appointments are necessary, and tornado victims don’t have to visit the centers in order ot apply for assistance.

The easiest way to apply for assistance is online.

If you cannot apply online, call 800-621-3362.