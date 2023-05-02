OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two joint Disaster Recovery Centers will open in McClain and Pottawatomie counties after severe storms impacted the area.

FEMA and the State of Oklahoma are opening the centers on Tuesday, May 2 to help survivors impacted by the April 19 and April 20 storms.

Survivors can meet face-to-face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and local agencies to ask questions.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Pottawatomie County will open at 8 a.m., while the center in McClain County will open at 8:30 a.m.

The centers are located at the following locations:

130 N. Louisa Ave. in Shawnee (Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week)

26887 Main St. in Blanchard (Open 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week)

No appointment is necessary.

While at the center, residents can apply for assistance, learn the status of applications, ask questions, and get referrals to agencies that offer other assistance.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers are also located in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.

The Cleveland County center is at 12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E. Etowah Rd. in Noble. It will be open on Wednesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pottawatomie County center is located at OBU’s Green Campus Gymnasium, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 6.