OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are now open in Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.

On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding.

Survivors from Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties can meet face to face with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.

In all, officials say 594 homes were damaged during the storms, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed.

At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding.

The Okmulgee and Pottawatomie Disaster Recovery Centers are open at the following locations:

Okmulgee County

Trinity Baptist Church

830 West Ozark St.

Morris, OK 74445

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

Pottawatomie County

Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center

1700 W. Independence St.

Shawnee, OK 74804

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday.

Closed on Sunday. The recovery centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.