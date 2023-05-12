OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits are now available for Oklahomans affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that struck Cleveland County on April 19, 2023.

“USDA has been working closely with our Oklahoma Human Services partners to provide some needed relief through our programs, such as D-SNAP,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “D-SNAP is an important program that can help Oklahomans on their road to recovery after the recent tornadoes and severe storms by ensuring they have food on the table.”

The D-SNAP application period for Pottawatomie County survivors of the April 19 storms has also been extended.

Any household that resided or worked within Cleveland or Pottawatomie counties that were impacted by the April 19, 2023 severe storms and tornadoes may be eligible to receive temporary D-SNAP assistance.

As part of disaster recovery efforts, these benefits are available to both current SNAP customers and non-SNAP customers who meet income and resource eligibility guidelines.

D-SNAP applications will be accepted in-person at the Cleveland and Pottawatomie County Oklahoma Human Services offices beginning from 8 a.m. Monday, May 15 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Designated D-SNAP staff will conduct face-to-face interviews with all applicants.

Each household must confirm they experienced one of the following events while living or working in one of the affected counties:

Damage to or destruction of home or businesses due to the disaster.

Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period.

Loss or reduction of income.

Inability to access cash or other assets (liquid resources).

Current SNAP recipients in the affected counties must complete an affidavit declaring they either sustained a loss of income or incurred disaster-related expenses because of the April 19, 2023 storms.

“Oklahoma Human Services is here to provide help and hope to our neighbors during these challenging times,” said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services. “We are grateful for the support of USDA-FNS to bring these additional resources to families in the affected counties.”

Applicants must verify their identity and should also be prepared to provide a specific list of disaster-related expenses they incurred as a result of the storms, if possible.