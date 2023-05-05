OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits are now available for Oklahomans affected by the severe storms and tornados that struck McClain and Pottawatomie counties on April 19, 2023.

“USDA has been working closely with our OKDHS partners to provide some needed relief through our programs, such as D-SNAP,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “D-SNAP is an important program that can help Oklahomans on their road to recovery after the recent tornadoes and severe storms by ensuring they have food on the table.”

Any household that resided or worked within McClain or Pottawatomie counties that were impacted by the April 19, 2023 severe storms and tornados may be eligible to receive temporary D-SNAP assistance.

As part of disaster recovery efforts, these benefits are available to both current SNAP customers and non-SNAP customers who meet income and resource eligibility guidelines.

Household size Monthly income D-SNAP allotment

1 $1,950 $281

2 $2,343 $516

3 $2,737 $740

4 $3,130 $939

5 $3,555 $1,116

6 $3,982 $1,339

7 $4,375 $1,480

8 $4,768 $1,691

9 $5,162 $1,902

10 $5,556 $2,113

D-SNAP applications will be accepted in-person from 8 a.m. Monday, May 8 – 5 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Applicants in Pottawattamie County can go to the Pottawatomie County Oklahoma Human Services office located at 1400 N. Kennedy in Shawnee. Applicants in McClain County can go to the Cleveland County Oklahoma Human Services office at 631 E. Robinson St. in Norman.

Designated D-SNAP staff will conduct face-to-face interviews with all applicants.

Each household must confirm they experienced one of the following events while living or working in one of the affected counties:

Damage to or destruction of home or businesses due to the disaster.

Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period.

Loss or reduction of income.

Inability to access cash or other assets (liquid resources).

Current SNAP recipients in the affected counties must complete an affidavit declaring they either sustained a loss of income or incurred disaster-related expenses because of the April 19, 2023 storms.

“Oklahoma Human Services is here to provide help and hope to our neighbors during these challenging times,” said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services. “We are grateful for the support of USDA-FNS to bring these additional resources to families in the affected counties.”

Applicants must verify their identity and should also be prepared to provide a specific list of disaster-related expenses they incurred as a result of the storms, if possible.

Households applying for D-SNAP must have actually lived or been employed in McClain or Pottawatomie counties on April 19, 2023 and must have suffered damages or loss.