OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents are being encouraged to conserve water and reduce pollution. To help make that possible, the several municipalities in the state and the Central Oklahoma Storm Water Alliance (COSWA) are offering discounted rain barrels.

“Rain barrels collect water that drains from your home’s gutter system,” said City of Oklahoma City Environmental Protection Manager, Derek Johnson. “Watering with rain water is better for your plants, and the water is free.”

The 55-gallon barrels can collect water from rainfall, which helps promote sustainability by limiting the amount of drinking water used on lawns and gardens. The barrels, which are for sale for $66.50 each, are made of recycled materials and come with screens to keep out wildlife and bugs.

The following municipalities are participating:

City of Bethany

City of Edmond

City of Midwest City

City of Choctaw

City of Mustang

City of Norman

City of Newcastle

City of Moore

City of Noble

City of Oklahoma City

City of Stillwater

City of Yukon

City of Tulsa

You can purchase the discounted rain barrels online at www.upcycle-products.com. Click on “where to purchase” on the top bar of the page and choose the state of Oklahoma to find your city’s application deadline and pick-up event.