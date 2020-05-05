Discover the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum through weekly webinars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum may be closed, but you can still experience and discover important stories through free weekly webinars.

The webinars are held Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 a.m.

Registration is required.

Tuesday, May 5: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Explore the Outdoor Symbolic Memorial

Kids will learn the symbolism of the various elements of the Outdoor Symbolic Memorial with National Park Rangers as their guides. After a web tour, participate in a variety of activities in the specially created 25th Anniversary Junior Ranger book. Send in the completed book and receive a limited-edition badge.

Thursday, May 7: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Everyday Heroes

Former Highway Patrolman Charlie Hanger will share how someone “just doing his job” helped capture the main perpetrator of the largest case of domestic terrorism. Hear the details of the arrest and what evidence was found that helped in convicting those involved in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Tuesday, May 12: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Evidence: What Story Does it Tell?

The Oklahoma City bombing was a deliberate act of terrorism requiring investigators to secure the site and start collecting evidence immediately. Join former FBI agent Barry Black as he shares testimonial and physical evidence that was collected in the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing case (OKBOMB) and how that evidence led to solving the crime and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Thursday, May 14: Leadership in the Time of Crisis

Hear from 1995 city and state leaders, Governor and First Lady Frank and Cathy Keating, Mayor Ron Norick and OKCFD Chief Gary Marrs on how communication and teamwork across agencies were critical during rescue and recovery efforts after the Oklahoma City bombing. Learn how First Lady Cathy Keating helped provide comfort to the community through her organization of a Statewide Prayer Service, featuring Reverend Billy Graham and attended by leaders President and Mrs. Clinton and then Texas Governor and Mrs. George Bush.