Discovery of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in vehicle leads to Duncan woman’s arrest

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after the discovery of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Stephens County last week.

On Friday evening, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office patrol team, along with investigators, conducted a traffic stop near Dewitt and Bronco Road in N.W. Stephens County.

A sheriff’s office K-9 conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle and indicated to the presence of narcotics in the car.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found 228 grams of methamphetamine, along with other items associated with narcotic trafficking.

Courtesy: Stephens Co. Sheriff’s Office

The driver, Jamie Lynn Aaron, of Duncan, was charged with trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine of 200 grams or more.

Jamie Lynn Aaron

The sheriff’s office says this is the second narcotics trafficking arrest made by the department in the last two months.

