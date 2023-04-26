OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Discussions about where to build Oklahoma County’s new jail are underway.

“This is, I think, in a ten year period, one of the most important decisions that is going to be made in the Metroplex,” said Steve Mason, the chairman for the Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board. “It’s a huge decision.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board met to discuss the possibilities. According to the meeting’s agenda, so far there are ten locations on the table:

59 acres of land located at 17501 NE 150th Street and offered for sale by David and Toni Hennessey; 2. 69 acres of land located at the northwest corner of I-35 and Britton Road and offered for sale by Oakes Technology Park, LLC; Between 80 and 132 acres of land located south of the intersection of Midwest Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard and offered for sale by the Ted Eckroat and Pat Eckroat Revocable Living Trust 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard and offered for sale by Willowbrook Investments LLC and Garrett & Company Resources LLC; 63 acres of land located at SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and offered for sale by Tsalagi Development LLC, Randy Goodman, Managing Member; 89 acres of land located at NE 10th and I-35 and offered for sale by the Commissioners of the Land Office and the Oklahoma City Water Trust; 133 acres of land located at 5500 Lincoln Boulevard and offered for sale by the Commissioners of the Land Office.” 51 acres of land located on the southwest corner of Portland Avenue and Memorial Road and offered for sale by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Up to 160 acres of land located at 5201 South Meridian Avenue and offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust. Up to 192 acres of land located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street and offered for sale by the Oklahoma City Airport Trust.

However, the number of options could change because submissions for potential jail sites from government entities aren’t due until June, according to Mason.

The board also heard comments from some concerned residents. Some made it clear that they didn’t want a new jail close to their homes.

“The thought of having a jail a quarter mile from my house… I just cannot believe it’s even a consideration,” said one resident when addressing the board.

It’s still too early for any decision about a location to be made. However, Mason said the board appreciated the public voicing their concerns.

“We value the public being present today and we received good comments,” said Mason.

On Wednesday, the board plans to interview potential architects for the project.