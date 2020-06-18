‘Disney On Ice’ canceled for 2020 Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each fall, thousands of people flock to the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds to take part in the festivities around the Oklahoma State Fair.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, state fair officials say families will not be able to attend a major attraction at this year’s event.

On Thursday, Field Entertainment, the producer of Disney On Ice at the Oklahoma State Fair, announced that the Disney On Ice shows were canceled for this year’s event.

“The health and safety of everyone attending our live events, as well as that of our touring personnel, is our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing spread of the virus, expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and our adherence to national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings has resulted in the cancellation of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair.” Statement from Field Entertainment

The Oklahoma State Fair is scheduled to be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 27.