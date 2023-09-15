OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Disney On Ice is here in Oklahoma City featuring two popular films.

According to officials, Disney On Ice is presenting Frozen and Encanto September 14-19 at the Jim Norwick Arena, 3001 General Pershing Blvd.

“We’re presenting Frozen and Encanto, two wonderful stories that connects families together and we’re so excited to be here.” said Disney On Ice performer Andrew Austin.

For the first ever, guests can enjoy Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live in Oklahoma City alongside classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and more.

Frozen On Ice. Image courtesy Disney On Ice. Encanto On Ice. Image courtesy Disney On Ice.

Austin is an ensemble skater performing in both Frozen and Encanto. He says the first half of the show tells the magical story of Frozen and the second half is the powerful story Encanto with an intermission in between.

Andrew Austin. Image courtesy Disney On Ice.

“The crowd here has been amazing and were so excited to continue throughout the weekend,” added Austin.

Opening night for Disney On Ice was Thursday, Sept. 14, there are still plenty of shows left:

Friday, September 15 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 16 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 17 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Monday, September 18 7:30 PM

Tuesday, September 19 7:30 PM

To learn more or buy tickets, visit okstatefair.com or disneyonice.com.