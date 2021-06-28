Dispensary shooting suspect tracked down at Norman home daycare; police search for fourth suspect

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are now behind bars after being connected to a dispensary shooting in Southwest OKC. The latest arrest happened at a home daycare in Norman.

“He just said, ‘Mom! There’s cops next door with a bunch of guns!’” said Amanda Mason who watched U.S. Marshals make the arrest. “My first instinct was, ‘That’s a home daycare. I hope nothing happened to any of the children.’”

U.S. Marshals lined the little Norman neighborhood near 12th Avenue and Cedar Lane Wednesday afternoon.

“And we saw probably 20 to 30 police officers with their guns pointed at this house,” said Mason as she showed the home to News 4. “They all went in the house and then they came out with the children. There were probably six of them. Little, under the age of three.”

Minutes later, U.S. Marshalls came out with the suspect, Chiloh Webb, in handcuffs.

Chiloh Webb

He was booked on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, after one person was shot at an I-240 and Penn dispensary more than two weeks ago.

“Two groups of men became engaged in a physical altercation, which eventually led to gunshots being fired by both parties,” said Captain Jermaine Johnson with OKC Police.

Webb is not the only one arrested in the case. Demonte Ross and Mekhi Winters were arrested in Wichita, Kansas for the same crime.

Demonte Ross

Mekhi Winters

Now police are on the hunt for the forth suspect in the case.

If you know who this man is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Police said tipsters could receive a cash reward for information.

