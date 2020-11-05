Dispute between 2 families results in shooting that leaves Cleveland County man in critical condition

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cleveland County man is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred when two families feuded near Indian Hills on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old man is receiving treatment at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, according to a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He went through surgery, but is still in critical condition.

“A dispute between two families in the Newalla area escalated,” the news release states.

Witnesses to the shooting are cooperating with investigators. Three guns taken from the scene are being tested.

“No one has been arrested at this time, and no suspects are outstanding,” the news release states.

LATEST HEADLINES: