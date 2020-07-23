TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man he was involved in a dispute with over possible debt.
On Thursday, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting at 4440 E. Admiral Pl.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.
During an investigation, police identified Joseph Tyrell Williams as a suspect.
Williams and the victim had been involved in a dispute over an alleged debt.
While out searching for the suspect, officers located him in the area of 10800 E. 31st at about 4 a.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into jail for first-degree murder and other complaints.
The investigation is still ongoing and the next of kin for the victim has not been located yet.
Latest stories:
- Washington adopts tentative name as ‘Washington Football Team’ effective immediately
- Oklahoma State Board of Education agrees to provide guidelines, not requirements for districts during COVID-19 pandemic
- Man charged in California cold-case killing, sex assault of 11-year-old girl dies in custody
- Convent outside Detroit lost 13 nuns to COVID-19 with 12 dying in one month
- Dispute over alleged debt led to fatal Tulsa shooting