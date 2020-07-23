Dispute over alleged debt led to fatal Tulsa shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man he was involved in a dispute with over possible debt.

On Thursday, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting at 4440 E. Admiral Pl.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

During an investigation, police identified Joseph Tyrell Williams as a suspect.

Williams and the victim had been involved in a dispute over an alleged debt.

While out searching for the suspect, officers located him in the area of 10800 E. 31st at about 4 a.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail for first-degree murder and other complaints.

The investigation is still ongoing and the next of kin for the victim has not been located yet.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter