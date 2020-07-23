Dispute over alleged debt led to fatal Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man he was involved in a dispute with over possible debt.

On Thursday, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting at 4440 E. Admiral Pl.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

During an investigation, police identified Joseph Tyrell Williams as a suspect.

Williams and the victim had been involved in a dispute over an alleged debt.

While out searching for the suspect, officers located him in the area of 10800 E. 31st at about 4 a.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into jail for first-degree murder and other complaints.

The investigation is still ongoing and the next of kin for the victim has not been located yet.

