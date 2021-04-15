District Attorney: Man arrested for deadly shooting released, acted in self-defense

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have released one man who was originally taken into custody for a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near N.W. 29th and Independence regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Zachariah Perry, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

They also found a 37-year-old man who had also been shot, but he was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned there was some type of altercation that took place in the home between Perry and a female resident.

The female attempted to leave with the help of several people, including 33-year-old Rodrick Liggens.

Authorities say in the process of leaving, another altercation between the group and the 37-year-old resident took place.

At that point, investigators say the male resident opened fire at the group, and Liggens opened fire on the house.

Liggens was originally arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

However, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Liggens, saying he acted in self-defense.

Instead, investigators are looking into the possibility of arrested the 37-year-old resident, who initially opened fire on the group.

