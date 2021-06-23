District attorney rules deadly standoff shooting justified

VICI, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials have ruled that the fatal shooting of a suspect during a standoff in Vici was justified.

In February, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team went to Vici to assist the U.S. Marshal’s Office as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Michael Richard Stambaugh.

Officials say Stambaugh was wanted in Canadian County on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child.

As law enforcement was trying to serve the warrant, Stambaugh allegedly ran from U.S. Marshals and barricaded himself inside a house.

Authorities spent hours negotiating with Stambaugh before he left the house with a gun.

According to Woodward News, Stambaugh ran toward troopers and was armed with two Glock pistols. He was shot about 20 times and died at the scene.

This month, District Attorney Christopher Boring said that he has determined that the troopers were justified in shooting Stambaugh to protect the lives of other officers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

