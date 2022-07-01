GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – New details are emerging in a high-profile Guthrie murder case.

It’s an investigation that has been full of legal twists since the beginning.

Dan Triplett

District Judge Louis Duel recused himself after revealing a connection to murder suspect Dan Triplett.

The former Guthrie city councilman is accused of shooting his employee, Brent Mack, and burying him under a septic tank last September.

Mack had been missing for weeks before he was found.

Brent Mack Credit: Mack family

“I am proud now that justice is being served,” said Troy Franklin, the victim’s brother.

Mack’s family told KFOR that the Payne County District Attorney’s Office told them Judge Duel stepped down because Triplett’s wife did his taxes during a preliminary Friday hearing.

She owns an accounting firm in downtown Guthrie.

For now, Triplett will remain behind bars.

His bond was revoked in January 2022 after he violated conditions.