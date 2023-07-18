CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A disturbing testimony took place Tuesday morning at the Cleveland County courthouse in the case of a grandmother charged with murdering her granddaughter.

It was last June when 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in the backyard of a metro home. Her body had been placed inside a trash can.

Riley Nolan.

Her grandmother, Becky Vreeland, was charged with the murder and she and appeared in court once again Tuesday.

Investigators were also there to share what was uncovered at the crime scene.

Vreeland was silent as she walked out of the Cleveland County courtroom, following the continuation of her preliminary hearing.

On Tuesday morning, the judge decided Vreeland’s case will move forward.

Her arraignment is now set for next month. She faces a count of homicide, but the judge is still deciding on a second count of desecration of a corpse.

Oklahoma City detective Matthew Finley went into detail about all of the blood that was found throughout the home, much of it, matching Riley’s DNA.

During his testimony he said her blood was found in rooms like the main bedroom, master bathroom, playroom and utility room.

In the master bathroom Finley said there were two indentations on the wall that were the size of a child’s head.

They also said they found three furniture legs with Riley’s blood on it.

In the utility room there was a small bucket and mop with blood on it which also matched Riley’s DNA.

No blood was found in the child’s room.

Investigators are still waiting on some blood tests to come back. One of them is a mattress that had blood on it.

The state told the judge Riley’s body was decomposing when investigators looked inside the trash can which is why prosecutors are seeking a second count of desecration of a corpse.

Vreeland’s attorney argued the charge, but the judge decided Tuesday afternoon that Vreeland will face the charge.

As Vreeland left court Tuesday morning, she did not comment on the judge’s decision.

The formal arraignment will be August 18 at 9 a.m. at the Cleveland Courthouse.