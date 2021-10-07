Dive team discovers wallet lost 10 years ago at bottom of Oklahoma lake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team was hard at work on Tuesday as they cleaned Lake Tenkiller.

On Tuesday, the OHP’s dive team worked to pick up trash from the bottom of Party Cove at Lake Tenkiller.

Officials say they collected cans and bottles, more than 50 sunglasses, and seven anchors.

The dive team also found a wallet with a license with credit cards. In a twist, one of the troopers knew the owner of the wallet.

The owner said he actually dropped the wallet in the lake 10 years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter