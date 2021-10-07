Dive team discovers wallet lost 10 years ago at bottom of Oklahoma lake

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team was hard at work on Tuesday as they cleaned Lake Tenkiller.

On Tuesday, the OHP’s dive team worked to pick up trash from the bottom of Party Cove at Lake Tenkiller.

Officials say they collected cans and bottles, more than 50 sunglasses, and seven anchors.

The dive team also found a wallet with a license with credit cards. In a twist, one of the troopers knew the owner of the wallet.

The owner said he actually dropped the wallet in the lake 10 years ago.