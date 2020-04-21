Dive team searches pond for evidence in homicide investigation

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno say they are still searching for evidence related to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 12, officers with the El Reno Police Department were called to the 1000 block of N. Barker Street following a report of a person lying in the street.

When police arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Robert James Meeley.

Authorities say they were able to find evidence that indicated Meeley’s death was a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that potential evidence related to Meeley’s murder was thrown into a pond at Legion Park.

Officials with the El Reno Police Department asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team to help search a nearby pond for evidence related to a homicide investigation.

Investigators say they were able to recover several items that are relevant to the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the El Reno Police Department at (405) 262-6941 or the tipline at (405) 295-9399.