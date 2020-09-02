Divers continue to search for missing driver in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City rescue crews are still searching for a missing man who they believe was swept away by floodwaters.

Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur and Britton in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.

On Monday night, officials say a car became stuck in the high water in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the man in his 50s was attempting to get to his mother’s house after her home flooded.

Witnesses say they saw a man get on the hood of the car and then he disappeared underwater.

“He didn’t make it the 100 feet to his mom’s house,” neighbor Jane Champney said.

On Wednesday, divers from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene to continue their search for the man.

Rescue crews say they have used rescue boats, sonar equipment, drones, and divers in the search.

