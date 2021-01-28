DNA analysts and an Oklahoma County Jail informant testify in trial of accused killer of 94-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the cold case murder trial of Robert Hashagen, investigators say it’s DNA evidence that finally proved he killed 94-year-old Evelyn Goodall. His attorneys argue the evidence is not even enough to prove it came from him.

Goodall was severely beaten by someone who broke into her home in 2013.

On Thursday, DNA analysts for the state said what could be his DNA was found on a toilet paper roll and in a yellow liquid that may have been urine at the crime scene.

Robert Hashagen, Oklahoma County Jail

They also allege that what could be his DNA was found on a bra in her home after she was previously attacked by someone in 2010.

“I don’t agree with the characterization that our DNA is in the home,” said Hashagen’s attorney Clay Curtis. “I think that is misstating the nature of the evidence.”

The DNA analysts said Hashagen “could not be ruled out” as the person the DNA samples came from when comparing them to a DNA he provided investigators.

His attorneys argue the DNA found on on those items could have come from any number of people.

Evelyn Goodall, family photo

However, they also said that because Goodall and Hashagen knew each other, there are other legitimate reasons his DNA might be found around her home, including that he went to her home a couple days after she was attacked to help fix her screen door.

“She borrowed our fan,” Curtis said. “We had been over there numerous times, we know her. Our family knows her.”

But in addition to the DNA, the state also called an Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate to testify that Hashagen admitted to the murder during a conversation in jail.

The informant said that Hashagen bragged that some of the DNA evidence was botched. According to the inmate, Hashagen said he got high on meth and went to her home to steal something from her, and that when he went to tie her up, he “tore the hide off her wrists. He recalled Hashagen say, “Really, she murdered herself.”

Defense attorneys suggested the inmate only testified in order to get a better deal with the state to help himself.

On Friday, the detective who picked up the case after it went cold is expected to conclude the state’s case.