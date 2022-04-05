OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was arrested this week for a sexual assault in 2015.

Officials say a DNA test linked him to a case that remained unsolved for nearly seven years.

The sexual assault happened more than six-and-a-half years ago and as it turns out, the suspect’s house was on the next street over.

“It was back in 2015 when a female went to a party,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She’d gone out with her boyfriend. They stopped by this house where there was apparently a party going on. At some point, she became very intoxicated.”

According to a police report from 2015, the woman stayed outside in the car to sleep while he went into the party.

“When once she regained consciousness, when she woke up from her state of inebriation, she did not know what had happened,” Knight said.

Police say she knew that she had been sexually assaulted, but as for who was responsible – that remained a mystery until now.

A match from the DNA in a rape kit was finally found.

“You fast forward all these years later and our sex crimes unit received a CODIS hit, DNA hit identifying a suspect in the case,” said Knight.

Julian Serrato

That suspect, Julian Serrato, had been convicted of DUI and given probation.

A DNA test connected him to the 2015 case.

“They were able to very quickly get a warrant issued and then the suspect ultimately in jail,” Knight said.

Serrato is now charged with first degree rape.

He called and turned himself into police without incident Tuesday afternoon.