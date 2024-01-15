OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are warning Oklahomans to not skate or walk on top of frozen bodies of water during this arctic blast.

“The rock you throw out on the ice, don’t trust that. Just because it didn’t fall through doesn’t mean it’s strong enough to hold your weight,” said Major David Richardson with Midwest City Fire Department.

We’ve all seen people skating, fishing, or playing on top of frozen bodies of water in other states, but don’t take the risk here.

“It takes at least four inches of ice in order to safely walk out on it. And it just doesn’t stay cold enough long enough in Oklahoma for it to freeze that thick,” said Chief David Shearer with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Especially if the pond has a fountain, or the lake/river has currents. The water is circulating too much to freeze.

Snow on top of the ice is also dangerous.

“Snow is actually an insulator and it slows the rate of ice freezing in half,” said Richardson.

It can also be tricky while using sleds.

“Sometimes kids can be out sledding and if there’s snow out and they may not recognize the difference between the land and the water because the snow is on some ice, some thin ice,” said Shearer.

Fall through the ice can be deadly, opening the door hypothermia.

“When you get wet, the body loses heat about 32 times quicker in cold water than it does in cold air,” said Shearer.

If you do fall through, don’t panic. Drop everything in your hands.

“Keep your clothes on. You need that for the insulation. Then go back the way you came because there’s a greater chance that that ice is stronger,” said Richardson. “Disperse your weight by laying flat and crawling and make it back to the shore.”

Firefighters said if you’re with someone who fell through, don’t go after them. Call 911. Then find a branch, rope, jumper cables, or anything they can grab on to and try to pull them out.