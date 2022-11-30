PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed the newest member of its bison family, a bull calf named ‘Doc Holliday’!

Officials say the calf was born sometime Tuesday night and was named ‘Doc Holliday’ by the ranch manager.

Doc Holliday. Image courtesy Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum

However, this is not the only baby blessing for the ranch this fall.

A cow calf was born just before Halloween.

Kathryn. Image courtesy Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum

Ranch handlers named her ‘Kathryn’ after Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill now displayed in the Buffalo Bill room of the museum and is the only female artist featured in the mansion.