OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh walked away from the Clara Waters Community Center around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.

After crews noticed he was missing, local police departments were notified and searches bean.

Tointigh is serving multiple, concurrent 5-year sentences for false personation, third-degree burglary, and a felon with a firearm in Custer County.

He is described as a Native American man, standing 6’0″ tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He has tattoos visible on the sides of his neck and along his collar line.

If you see Tointigh, call 911.