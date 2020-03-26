DOC staff capture NOCC walkaway; second remains at large

VINITA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials have captured one of two inmates who walked away Wednesday afternoon from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center (NOCC).

The second inmate remains at large as ODOC agents, staff, state troopers, and local law enforcement search areas they believe the inmate is hiding.

Wednesday evening, an off-duty correctional officer spotted Kaden White, 25, walking along railroad tracks about 7 miles from NOCC, a minimum-security prison for men. The CO called the facility, and ODOC agents and facility COs captured him.

As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, White is in 14-day quarantine at Lexington Assessment & Reception Center in Lexington.

Devan Johnson, 25, remains at large. He is described as white, 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds.

Devan Johnson, shown here, remains at large after walking away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.

Johnson is serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, as well as other crimes.

NOCC security staff discovered the two missing around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location should call 911 or ODOC’s escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119. Citizens can also email information to email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.