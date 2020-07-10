Doctor providing free hate-themed tattoo removal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Skylar English is getting her life back on track. Her face and neck tattoos are a reminder of a life to which she can no longer relate.



“It was kind of a huge thing I was self conscious about. I had a son, so I didn’t want him growing up, like, ‘Mommy, why do you have tattoos everywhere?'” Skylar English said.



Skylar’s uncle told her about the Oklahoma Plastic Surgeons’ ‘Erase The Hate’ event last year — an opportunity for free tattoo removal.



“She had significant tattoos that were easily identifiable and really kind of marked her at that point in her life where people could see it,” Dr. Clint Webster said.



After an application process, she was selected.

Now, six treatments later, the tattoos are nearly gone.



“I just wanted them gone. It doesn’t fit who I am anymore and who I want to be,” English said.



Oklahoma Plastic Surgeons is giving away free tattoo removal again this month, and they’re looking for applicants.



“The best candidates are the ones that are committed to wanting to change those things that caused them to get the tattoos,” Dr. Webster said.

They must be “hate” based tattoos. Last year, two dozen people were selected.



“White supremacy, satanic tattoos that certainly you can tell when these people are regretful of the decisions they’ve made, and having the ability to reverse them so they don’t have to walk around with that symbol,” Dr. Webster said.



They say it’s an opportunity to mark a new start to life.



“In so many ways, I can actually get a decent job. I’m not judged and stared at in public. I just feel amazing and I am so much more confident in myself and who I am as a person,” English said.

Oklahoma Plastic Surgeons are taking applications until July 11 and will select 20 people to get their tattoos removed next week.



For more information, visit http://erasethehate2020.pagedemo.co/.

