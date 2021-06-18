Doctor testifies on driver’s condition during examination after driving into Moore High School cross country team as trial continues

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Testimony in the trial of Max Townsend continued Friday with the state calling medical professionals as well as another cross-country runner involved in the incident to take the stand.

The state specifically called the doctor who examined Townsend when he arrived at the hospital after the incident.

The physician said Townsend told him he was in a “car accident” due to choking on a drink of Red Bull and passing out behind the wheel.

The doctor said he examined Townsend for any issues, adding that he had rapid breathing and he was shaking. However, he said it was inconsistent and possibly due to nervousness.

He stated he found no signs of internal head damage or that Townsend lost consciousness.

He stated in his report that Townsend was “awake” “alert” and “oriented” while being examined.

According to the physician, he had never seen someone choke on a drink and pass out in his 13 years of experience.

The defense argued it may be rare, but not impossible, adding that tests cannot rule out if Townsend lost consciousness before seeing the doctor.

Tests that day revealed THC and alcohol in Townsend’s system. The doctor noted Townsend smelled of alcohol as well.

The defense argued the THC could have been in his system for days, since tests can’t determine how long it’s been present. Townsend told the physician he did not ingest marijuana on the day of the crash and he only drank alcohol on weekends.

Several former and current cross-country runners have testified in the trial as well.

Friday’s witness noted that she caught a glimpse of the man in the truck, saying that his eyes were open, and hands were on the wheel.

All of the on-scene witnesses stated the horrors they saw, including kids and debris laying in the street as well as on the sidewalk.

The medical examiner and another person involved in the incident also testified Friday.

The state has not yet rested its case and the trial is set to continue Monday at 10 a.m.