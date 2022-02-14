OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is seeing encouraging signs of COVID-19’s most contagious variant yet; omicron may finally be nearing its end.

“It is probably the beginning of the end of the omicron wave,” said Dr. Mary Clarke, Oklahoma State Medical Association’s President. “Omicron is definitely on the downhill slide as far as new cases. Our seven-day rolling averages are down.”

On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that the state’s seven-day average was just over 1,600, which is a significant decrease from the 12,000 weekly average from a month ago.

“People getting tested has also dropped considerably. So, all of that points to a reduction and community transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Chief Quality Officer & OU Chief COVID Officer. “I think all of us are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to drop.”

However, Dr. Clarke said we’re not out the woods yet, as hospitalizations are still high.

She also mentioned that since natural immunity only lasts about three months, a possible resurgence isn’t out of the question.

“Just because [omicron] is so infectious, so contagious,” said Dr. Clarke. “If we’re not immune again, because we’ve lost that immunity from natural infection and those antibodies start to move in, will we see another surge of omicron? That answer is impossible to predict.”

Another big unknown is if there will be another new variant.

So far, experts haven’t come across anything too concerning.

“There’s one little minor variant of omicron that may be a little bit of an issue coming forward,” said Dr. Clarke. “Other than that, we have not seen anything else across the planet yet. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”