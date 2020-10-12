Doctors say flu season and COVID-19 could lead to hospitals hitting capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With a record number of hospitalizations this week and a flu season already underway, doctors are concerned hospitals could fill up quickly.

“If we were to see an early outbreak of influenza, and it generated a lot of hospitalizations, we could get our hospitals into trouble in a hurry in terms of capacity,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, with OU Medical Center, said.

Hospitals hitting capacity would trigger surge plans.

A surge plan could include bringing in retired nurses or community practitioners to help care for people.

“It’s not like we just have extra nurses and extra doctors sitting around and not doing anything right now,” Bratzler said.

It could also mean more patients have to be transferred to different hospitals. That’s already been happening in parts of the state that have been hit hard with case surges.

“It may mean that a loved one, and it might not be a COVID patient, it might be a person who’s in the hospital for something more routine might get moved to another community,” Bratzler said.

Canceling elective procedures could happen again, as was done around the start of the pandemic.

“At the worst end of surge capacity is that you shut down everything elective, but that means people who are trying to get cancer screenings, other things, preventative services, don’t get them while you’re in that shut down,” Bratzler said.

He says that could lead to a public health problem in the future with a higher number of people living with undiagnosed cancer.

If you are concerned about your health or safety in an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911.

“Do not delay because of COVID, because the hospitals stand ready to take care of you. The emergency rooms will take care of you, provide the emergent care you need,” he said.

Bratzler also says ambulances already have a diverting system in place if a hospital doesn’t have enough beds or if the ER is overrun.

