OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Lexington woman is grinning ear-to-ear after being picked to receive a new smile worth $50,000. The doctors and surgeons who picked her said she is more than deserving.

“We’re looking for, who really could benefit from this the most,” said Dr. Hayden Fuller, a Periodontal Surgeon.

After months of sifting through hundreds of applicants, The Oral Surgeon Specialists of Oklahoma picked their 6th annual “Second Chance” recipient, gifting them $50,000 worth of new pearly whites through surgical implants.

“We, with the second chance program, hope to eliminate at least that one barrier, the financial barrier, to help someone get this done,” said Dr. Fuller.

“It’s one person at a time but regardless we’re making a difference,” said Dr. Michael Fling.

Monday, the whole waiting room, full of staff members in disguise, was in on the secret. Except for the little wall flower, Julie Burns, who was told she was just a finalist.

“What we really want to do is change somebody’s life,” said Dr. Rob Bryan, an oral surgeon.

“Even small changes in your smile can dramatically affect your confidence, and your mental health and your emotional health,” said Dr. Jeremy Goodson, another oral surgeon.

Anticipation was growing, when finally…

“Our recipient this year is Ms. Julie Burns,” announced Dr. Fuller.

“Thank you so much,” said Burns. “I’m speechless and in shock.”

The surgeons said they were moved by her story. Since she was a baby, Burns had problematic teeth. During childhood, Burns said she didn’t have access to medical care then she was traumatized in the dentist’s chair.

In order to avoid doctors, Jamie has gone as far as to super glue cheap dentures to her gums while her overall health and confidence declined.

“It’s a painful situation everyday. Each and every day,” said Burns. “I think I’ll have a tendency to not hide anymore.”

Now, Burns and the surgeons are eager to begin.

“I can’t express how grateful I am. For everything,” said Burns.

Doctors said Burns’ process will take time. Her journey will begin in December.