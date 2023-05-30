OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will be able to take an up-close look at the Oklahoma State Capitol without even heading to the building.

“The People’s House” is a documentary about the Oklahoma State Capitol that will premiere at the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

The premiere is set for Sunday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Harkins Theatres Bricktown 16 in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say it is a free screening and no film festival pass is needed.

To watch the trailer, click here.

“With the completion of the capitol restoration project, I felt it was important for the Oklahoma Historical Society to tell the story of this unique building. So much Oklahoma history has happened within its walls and is still happening today,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “The documentary highlights the role the capitol plays in being the place where the voice of the people can be heard through the democratic process. It also portrays the unique story of our state with the amazing art and artifacts throughout the building. I believe those who view the film will come away with a new appreciation for our State Capitol.”

The documentary focuses on the history of the Capitol, the importance of the building, and the years-long restoration process.

The film will eventually be shown in the Oklahoma State Capitol Museum, located on the ground floor of the Capitol.