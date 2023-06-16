OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Severe weather events, such as tornadoes, hail and strong winds, caused significant damage across the Sooner State. With hailstones reaching over golf ball size in diameter, vehicles in affected areas undoubtedly faced damage.

AAA Oklahoma is now answering the common question on many people’s minds: Does car insurance cover hail damage?

Formed during storms with strong updrafts, hailstones can range in size from a half-inch to four inches in diameter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported over 4,000 major hailstorms in the United States in 2022, causing more than $1 billion in property damage.

Hail damage coverage depends on your car insurance policy. Comprehensive coverage protects your vehicle in various circumstances, including hail and storm damage, vandalism and theft. Comprehensive coverage typically carries a deductible, and policyholders are responsible for that portion of the claim. On the other hand, basic liability or collision coverage does not protect your vehicle from hail damage.

“It’s crucial for car owners to carefully review their insurance policies to understand the extent of their coverage,” says Rylie Mansuetti, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma. “Adding comprehensive coverage can provide the necessary protection against hail damage and other risks, ensuring peace-of-mind during severe weather events.”

Hail can cause major dents and break windows, potentially reducing your car’s value. Auto body shops have the expertise to remove dents and cover scratches, ensuring your vehicle is restored to its original condition.

Additionally, it is crucial to address windshield or window damage promptly. Even small cracks can compromise your safety and the structural integrity of the vehicle. Seek immediate repairs from a professional to avoid further complications.

If your vehicle sustains hail damage, AAA recommends vehicle owners take their car to a trusted repair facility, even if the damage seems minimal.

“As severe weather events become more frequent, car owners must be proactive in protecting their vehicles,” says Mansuetti. “Preventive measures can help minimize hailstorm damage.”

Hail Damage Prevention Tips

Seek shelter: If possible, park your car in a garage or under covered parking to shield it from hail. Utilize tall buildings: If shelter is unavailable, park close to a tall building, positioning your vehicle on the opposite side of the storm’s direction. The building will act as a shield, diverting hail and strong winds away from your car. Cover with blankets: If no shelter or tall buildings are accessible, cover your vehicle with blankets. Secure them with duct tape or another fastener to prevent them from being blown away by high winds during hailstorms. Consider specialized car covers: In areas prone to frequent hailstorms, investing in specialized car covers designed for hail protection can provide an extra layer of defense.