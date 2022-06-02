OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says they’re bursting at the seems and need your help getting almost 500 dogs into loving homes.

OKC Animal Welfare says their facility is supposed to hold less than 300 dogs, but they currently care for over 450. With such overcrowding, officials have waived all dog adoption fees indefinitely.

“We NEED the public to help us save lives,” said OKC Animal Welfare in a Facebook post. “We are in a very tough spot right now and desperately need help getting animals out of our facility.”

OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th Street. Animals are available for viewing seven days a week from 12-5:30 p.m.

The shelter is also desperate for foster families, head to the shelter and ask the front desk for more information.