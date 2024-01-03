OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters say a woman’s dog likely saved her life after a detached garage that was turned into a living space caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

“I seen her running, you know, and I was like ‘what the hell is going on?’” said Lloyd Compton. “I was really worried. She came up front and she was screaming ‘It’s on fire, it’s on fire!'”

The detached garage behind Compton’s Northwest 15th Street house burst into flames around 2:30 a.m. The woman who lives inside narrowly escaped.

“She barely made it out the front door,” said Compton. “She said she woke up and the flame was as tall as me and she barely made it out of the house.”

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the woman’s dog alerted her that the structure was on fire. She did not have a working smoke alarm.

The woman got out of the burning garage uninjured, but unfortunately the dog wasn’t so lucky. Fire officials confirm it sadly died.

The fire department said a space heater sparked the blaze and quickly grew.

“This is a really good reminder how important those smoke alarms are,” said OKCFD District Chief Andrew McCann.

McCann said anyone who lives in the Oklahoma City metro area can get a free smoke alarm. Just visit okc.gov or call the hotline at (405) 316-BEEP to request one.

“If the occupants’ dog had not been barking and alerted her to the fire, then we may have had a very different outcome,” said McCann.

A firefighter was sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He’s expected to be okay.