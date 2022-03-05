TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A dog was electrocuted by a light pole in Tulsa following the recent winter storm.

Officials from both the Tulsa Fire Department and Animal Control confirmed to Tulsa-based news station KJRH that a dog was electrocuted near 7th and Denver in downtown Tulsa.

KJRH spoke with a local pet owner who lives in the area where the dog was electrocuted.

The man told KJRH that he was in his apartment when he heard a dog yelp loudly on Friday, Feb. 25. He thought the dog had likely stepped on some ice. He later heard another dog yelp from the same spot. He looked out his window and saw a dog lying on a sidewalk.

The man said a friend told the dog was urinating on the light pole and began yelping and shaking. The dog then fell over.

