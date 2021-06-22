Dog left tied to pole outside closed shelter in summer heat

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Warr Acres are asking for the public’s help after a dog was left abandoned in high temperatures.

Warr Acres Animal Control says someone abandoned a black and white dog, tying him to the handicap sign in front of the shelter.

Officials say the shelter was closed, and the dog was left outside in 97 degree heat with no shelter and no way to escape the hot pavement.

Now, investigators are asking for help finding the dog’s previous owner.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 789-3329.

