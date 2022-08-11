OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new dog park and restaurant is teaming up with RIVERSPORT OKC to celebrate summer with a puppy pool party.

RIVERSPORT OKC and Bar K will host a Puppy Pool Party on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The pool party will be held at 800 RIVERSPORT Dr. in Oklahoma City.

Puppies between the ages of 3-months-old and 9-months-old are welcome to come for socialization and swimming while puppy owners can enjoy drinks from the pop-up bar.

Visitors can also enjoy free education on puppy training from Big Friendly Dog Training, who will be in attendance to answer your questions.

All attendees will be entered in a raffle to win great prizes from Bar K, RIVERSPORT, OKC Vet Campus, and Big Friendly Dog Training.

All pups must be at least 3-months-old and current on the Rabies, Bordetella and DHLPP/Da2PP/DAP vaccinations.