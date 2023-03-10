OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dog who has spent almost a quarter of his life in the shelter is still searching for a home.

Donny has been at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare since Oct. 26, 2022.

In all, the 2-year-old pit bull mix has been waiting for a loving family for 135 days.

The Oklahoma City Animal shelter says Donny is an extremely well-mannered dog who walks well on a leash and gets along well with other dogs and people.

Donny was flash fostered over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the family said he was a perfect house guest and is potty trained.

Now, the shelter is working to find one of their longest residents a forever home.

He is currently free to adopt since he weighs 47 pounds.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.